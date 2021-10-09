Andrew Pierce, Bromore, Ballybunion.
Deeply regretted by his sisters, Jean Marie and Kay, brother, Padraig, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends
Reposing at his home this evening (Monday Oct 11th) from 5pm to 7pm.
Removal at 10.30am on Tuesday (Oct 12th) for 11.00am Mass in St John`s Church Ballybunion followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
