Agnes Keogh née Lehane of Park Lane and formerly Ashe Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (14th March) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Agnes will be celebrated at 10 am. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Community Nursing Unit, Killerisk or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information

Wife of the late Cathal and dear mother of Carolyn, Teresa, Marina and Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, son-in-law Paddy, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace.