Aggie McMahon (née Kiely), Avoca, Sandhill Road, Ballybunion and late of Tarbert, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on April 7th, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Mike and her late family members. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her children Michael, Mary, Dan, Brendan, Kevin and her grandchildren, family and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE

Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Monday morning at 10.30 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Aggie being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to https://ika.ie.