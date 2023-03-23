Abina O'Sullivan-Casey (nee Twomey) Market Street, Kenmare and formerly of Rathduane, Rathmore, On the 25th of March, 2023, Abina passed away peacefully in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Kenmare Community Nursing Unit and in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Johnny. Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Mary, brothers James, John Joe and baby Peter, sister Joan (McSweeney), brothers-in-law Teddy, Dermot and Denis, sister-in-law Betty.
Sadly missed and dearly loved by her brothers Pa, Davy, Timmie, Dan and Denis, sisters Noreen (Cronin), Margaret (Butler) and Mary-Monica, Uncle Danny, Aunt Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, the extended O' Sullivan-Casey family, neighbours and her many friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare, on Sunday evening (March 26th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal from O'Connor's Funeral Home on Monday morning (March 27th) to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery.
