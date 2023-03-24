Abbie O' Sullivan (nee Keating)

Moulcore, Mastergeehy, Killarney

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by daughters Annemarie Lynch and Gillian O’Neill, sons Michael and Eugene, Daughters in law Rita and Áine, sons in law Tom and Eamon, Grandchildren Dawn, Grace, Kelsey, Lauren, Davina, Pierce, Graham and Kenneth, sister- in- law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Padraig, sister Bridie, brothers, John, Jimmy and Michael.

Reposing at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home Waterville, on Monday evening from 6pm to 8.00pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady of the Valley Church, Killeenleigh (V23 FD96) on Tuesday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Finian’s Cemetery Waterville.

The Requiem mass will be live- streamed via the following link: http://www.churchservices.tv/cillinliath

Advertisement

Family flowers only. Donations If Desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.