Catherine Devane (née Hanlon )

Jan 7, 2023 08:01 By receptionradiokerry
Catherine Devane (née Hanlon ) Monavalley, Tralee and formerly of Tiershanahan, Ballyheigue.

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (January 9th) from 6.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m.

 

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday at

1.45 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Catherine will be celebrated at 2.15 p.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery, Tralee.

 

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late John, dear mother of Seán, Helen and Seamus and grandmother of Joseph.  Sadly missed by her loving family,  sisters Annie & Mamie,  nephews, niece, brothers-in-law,  sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends

