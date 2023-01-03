Bernard Supple, Knockreigh, Milltown.
Funeral arriving at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Listry on Monday morning at 10.45am where the Requiem mass will be celebrated at 11.00am,
burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the Parkinson Association
