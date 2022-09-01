Danny Reidy, Knocknagore, Castleisland, Co. Kerry. Peacefully on September 1st 2022 in the presence of his loving family in the wonderful care of the Staff of Willow Brooke Care Centre Castleisland. Beloved husband of the late Peggy. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his son Willie, daughters Bríd and Liz, daughter-in-law Breda, sons-in-law Jim and Sean, his adored twelve grandchildren, brother-in-law Patsy McCarthy, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Monday morning at 10/45am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Private Cremation at the Shannon Crematorium. The Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Castleisland Day Care Centre c/o Tangney's Funeral Home.