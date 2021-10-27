Martin Scanlon, Coolaclarig, Listowel.
Dearly beloved husband of Breda, much loved father of John, Marie, Seamus, Martin, Eileen and Dympna. Sadly missed by his 20 grandchildren, brother Anthony, sisters Maureen and Noreen, daughters-in-law Carol and Patricia, sons-in-law Columba, Donal and Liam, sisters-in-law Ina, Diane, Anna-Mai, Eileen, Mary and Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his brothers Jimmy, Tim, John and Joe.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Martin being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.
