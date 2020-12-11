In Business – December 10th – 2020

In this weeks programme I took at look back at how businesses in towns all over Kerry fared during the extraordinary year that has been 2020. I spoke to Ken Tobin of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Deirdre Garvey from Cahersiveen Business and Traders Association, Richie Williams from Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance and Shane McIroy from Killorglin Chamber Alliance. They’ve been sharing their experiences of trying to survive in the business world during 20 weeks of lockdown this year and restrictions we’ve all become accustomed to.