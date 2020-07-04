Bridget Houlihan née Diggins Ballyconry, Lisselton and formerly of Glounderalive Ballyduff

Requiem Mass for Bridget Houlihan née Diggins will take place on Monday 6th July at 11.30 burial afterwards in Lisselton Cemetery.

Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.

Pre-deceased by her husband Johnny, sisters Betty Flavin, Phil Lawlor and Mary Dillon. Deeply missed by her loving sons, John, Aidan, Donal, Edward, daughters, Catriona, Breda (Mulvihill) and Marian, daughters in-law,sons in-law, grandchildren, sister Kathleen (Gaire), brothers-in-law, nieces,nephews,cousins, neighbours and friends.

