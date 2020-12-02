Bridget (Bea) Irwin nee Collins of Syngefield, Birr, County Offaly and formerly of Kileen, Oakpark, Tralee

Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Predeceased by her beloved husband John and grandson Oisín, she will be sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Anne ( O’Callaghan ), Paula ( Kristiansen), Patricia and son Michael ( Australia), sons in law Tom and Janóve, daughter in law Michelle, her adored grandchildren; Davitt, Nathan, Emma, Mia, Aoibhinn, Conor, Jack & Cian, brothers Tommy, Michael and Barry, sister Eleanor ( Herlihy), sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

