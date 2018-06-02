Padraig Harnett Report 1
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
National Pitch & Putt Matchplay Championships Update
The National Pitch & Putt Matchplay Championships are on this weekend. Jason O'Connor reports
VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review
Padraig Harnett Report 1
How to Avoid the Miniscule Menaces – June 1st, 2018
The vast majority of us welcome the hot weather of late but there’s always a downside. Midges have been out in force and apparently,...
Call from the Dáil – June 1st, 2018
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, discusses the reaction in Leinster House to last week’s historic referendum result. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/dAil.mp3
Should Tralee’s new Courthouse be Located on the Denny Site? – June 1st, 2018...
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan believes the site that Kerry Group gifted to the people of Tralee four years ago would be an ideal location...