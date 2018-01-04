US university completes purchase of former CBS school in Dingle – plans for the year ahead – January 4th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Sean Pól O Conchúir, Sacred Heart University Dingle Campus Director and Dr Michael Higgins, Distinguished Professor of Catholic Thought at Sacred Heart University, Fairfield, Connecticut spoke about the completion of the purchase of former CBS school in Dingle by the university.

