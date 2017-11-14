‘Ultra Vision’ and ‘Tractor Safe Lock’; Killorglin’s innovators of the future honoured at national level

20 projects from all over the country qualified from the regional SciFest competitions held in the Institutes of Technology during the year. Seven projects qualified from a Boston Scientific shortlisting also so 27 projects qualified in total. Killorglin Community College was the only Kerry school to qualify again this year for the third year in succession and the only school in the finals to have TWO projects qualifying. Transition Year student Timothy McGrath with his project ‘Ultra Vision’ which uses coding and new technology integrated into glasses to enable visually impaired people to identify and navigate safely around obstacles. Timothy qualified as a result of his win at Kerry SciFest for the Boston Scientific award and his dedication to further development of his project. 3rd year student Jack Nagle qualified from his overall win at Kerry SciFest with his project ‘Tractor Safe Lock’, a device designed by Jack that will reduce farm deaths due to tractor rolling. Timothy McGrath received ‘Excellence in STEM’ Award on Friday at the SciFest National final. Jack Nagle was awarded the ‘SciFest 10th Anniversary’ Award 2017. Timothy, Jack and their vice-principal Dónal O’Reilly joined Marian O’Flaherty in studio to talkabout these incredible achievements:



http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/STEM_podcast.mp3