Top of the Retail World: Kerry Businesses Celebrate – November 13th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

On Saturday, Retail Excellence, Ireland’s largest retail representative body, announced Garvey’s SuperValu Tralee as the National Store of the Year at their Annual Retail Awards. Garvey’s SuperValu also won the Supermarket of the Year Award. In addition, Vodafone Killarney won Electronic & Tech Store of the Year

