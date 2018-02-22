Is it Time to Ban Disposable Nappies? – February 22nd, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Christina Kennelly contacted Jerry about her view on the matter. She used terry cloth nappies when her children were infants in the 1970s and 80s and she thinks people should embrace reusable nappies. Kevin Williams got in touch after coming across 100 dumped nappies on a beach in Fenit yesterday.

