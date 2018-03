The Importance of the club to inter-county players – John Kennedy, Stephen Stack, Bryan Sheehan & Seamus Scanlon

Kerry v Dublin Preview

Being GAA President – Former President and MEP Sean Kelly

Arsene Wenger out of time? What legacy has he created so far? – Kieran Cunningham from the Irish Daily Star

National GAA Youth Committee – Lauren Guilfoyle

Sinead Kissane – Nominated for the Irish Sport Industry Awards/Jimmy Magee Sports Journalist of the Year.