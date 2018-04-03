Terrace Talk – April 2nd, 2018

Memorable moments in Fitzgerald Stadium with Der Brosnan, John Lenihan, Liam Sheehan, Jackie Looney & Gary O’Sullivan

Kevin Casey Award Launch – Kevin’s family in studio, including his sister Majella, James O Connor, Adrian O Sullivan, & Marguerite

Should GAA Players and managers be paid? And, what effect could it have on the finances of clubs? – Leaked report showed GAA open to idea of paying inter-county players and managers in coming decades. Should this happen? Jim Mulligan, Chairperson St Pats GAA discusses

Tralee runners completed Ultra marathons in traffic over the weekend – Tralee endurance runner Jim McNeice, Therese Grimes and Marylin O’Shea after Belfast-Dublin Ultra marathon. Running 107 miles on the hard shoulder of M1 over the weekend.

Tralee players on Glenstal Rugby side that won Munster Schools Cup a number of weeks ago – Aaron Egan, Harry Benner & George Downing join us