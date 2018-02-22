Stuck in the past

By
Radio Kerry
-

A listener got in touch to say his mother refuses to learn how to use a new mobile he bought her for Christmas. Deirdre spoke to Margaret Mullet originally from Ballybunion had to learn to use the internet after her husband passed away. In 2015 she was named ‘Silver surfer of the year’. She says modern technology is a lot easier than people think.

