Striking the Pose for a Great Cause – September 1st, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

This coming Tuesday, September 5th, there is a fashion fundraiser at the INEC in Killarney for the Killarney branch of the Kerry Hospice Foundation. The models taking part have had cancer. Pat Doolan, Norma Murphy and Marie Kearney joined Jerry in our Killarney studio.

Kerry Hospice Foundation Fashion Show

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR