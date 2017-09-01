This coming Tuesday, September 5th, there is a fashion fundraiser at the INEC in Killarney for the Killarney branch of the Kerry Hospice Foundation. The models taking part have had cancer. Pat Doolan, Norma Murphy and Marie Kearney joined Jerry in our Killarney studio.
Taoiseach announces €11.6 million in funding for major Kerry social housing project
The Taoiseach has announced approval of just over €11.6 million for social housing in Tralee. During his visit to the county today, Leo Varadkar said...
Road closures and traffic management plan announced for Dingle Marathon
Gardaí have advised of a number of road closures ahead of the Dingle Marathon this Saturday. There will be traffic disruption around town and throughout...
Ballyheigue community in shock following tragic death
The community of Ballyheigue is in shock following the death of Alan Lucid who tragically drowned in The Netherlands in the early hours of...
That’s Jazz – August 30th, 2017
That's Jazz - August 30th, 2017 http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/30augthatsjazz1.mp3
Striking the Pose for a Great Cause – September 1st, 2017
MEPs Discuss the Viability of LNG – September 1st, 2017
Three MEPs representing the Ireland South constituency discussed concerns over the future of the Shannon LNG project on the Tarbert/Ballylongford project. If the €500...