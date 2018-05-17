Why are stricter rules being introduced in the IT in Tralee about what you can and can’t bring into exams? Deirdre spoke to Vice President and Welfare officer Jessica Murphy.
Protest in Tralee tomorrow in support of victims of CervicalCheck scandal
A protest will take place tomorrow in Tralee in support for victims of the CervicalCheck scandal. Organiser Sheila Daly says it was decided to have...
Canadian man who died on McGuillicuddy Reeks has been named
The Canadian man who died on the McGuillicuddy Reeks on Tuesday has been named. Simon Paquette, who was on the mountain with his fiancé, suffered...
Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD says Prince Charles would receive warm welcome
The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District says Prince Charles and his wife Camilla would receive a warm welcome in the town. It's being reported...
Stricter exam rules
How to make your trip to the airport run smoothly?
Noel Ryan from kerry Airport is here to advise us about making your trip to the airport an easier experience as the holiday season...
Veterinary Matters
Danny the Vet joins Deirdre in our Killarney studio to talk about Summer conditions that effect your pets and he answers your pet related...