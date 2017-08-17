How Sepsis Killed My Husband – August 17th, 2017

You’re being asked to help a young family whose dad and husband died suddenly at the age of 37. Catherine Duggan from Ballymac tells how her husband Liam was diagnosed in March with an extremely rare form of colitis. He died in CUH two months later. If you would like to help Catherine and her children, details are available here https://www.gofundme.com/rally-for-liam.

