A child in Tralee was traumatized after seeing the new IT movie. Is this movie making the fear of clowns worse? Deirdre spoke to local clown Con Horgan to discuss the issue.
Automatic pensions on the way for over 1 million people
More than one million workers, who do not have a pension, will be signed up to a savings plan in just over three-years time. The...
Call for HSE to fund full-time nurse for Kerry pupils with special needs
A full-time nurse is needed all day, every day, at special schools for students with life limiting conditions. That's according to principal of St Francis'...
State Commemoration today to mark centenary of Thomas Ashe’s death
A State commemoration to mark the centenary of the death of Kerryman Thomas Ashe is being held in Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin this afternoon....
Intreo matchmaking – Ruining the experience
Feargal Harrington from Intreo matchmaking was talking to us this month about why a small number of people ruin the experience for others. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Intro_matchmaking_-_Ruining_the_experience.mp3
Can you save 25 grand?
Deirdre spoke to financial journalist and co-author of the book 'can you save 25 grand' Charlie Weston. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Saving.mp3
Scary Clowns
