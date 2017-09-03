Creamary car-park in Kenmare closed as flooding precaution
The Creamary car park in Kenmare has been closed to the public and an emergency number has been put in place in light of...
New car registrations in Kerry down 13% in comparison to same period last year
New car registrations in Kerry were down 13% this month in comparison to the same period last year. Official statistics released by the Society of...
Tomás Ághas commemoration planned for Tralee
Coiste Comóradh 1916/Tralee Irish Volunteers will hold a commemoration in Tralee to honour West Kerry patriot on September 25th. A torchlight parade will leave Ashe Street at...
Saturday Supplement – September 2nd, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/satsupp2sept.mp3
From East Belfast to West Kerry: members of the Protestant and Unionist community learning...
Tháinig ghrúpa ón East Belfast Mission go Chorca Dhuibhne an tseachtain seo chun Ghaelainn a fhoghlaim. A group from the East Belfast Mission visited the...
That’s Jazz – August 30th, 2017
That's Jazz - August 30th, 2017 http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/30augthatsjazz1.mp3