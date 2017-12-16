Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Kerry Under 21 A Football Championship
Semi-finals
Dr Crokes 3-11 Spa 0-11
Gneeveguilla home to Rathmore at 2
Munster 40×20 Senior Singles Handball
Last 16
Jack O’Shea, Glenbeigh lost to Tadgh Carroll, Cork 21-15. 21-14.
Quarter-final
Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh v David Walsh, Cork at 8 in Mallow
The Annual General Meeting of the Crotta Hurling Club will be held tonight at St. Columbas Centre, Kilflynn starting at 7.
This will be for both Senior and Juvenile. All members are requested to attend.