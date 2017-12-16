Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Kerry Under 21 A Football Championship

Semi-finals

Dr Crokes 3-11 Spa 0-11

Gneeveguilla home to Rathmore at 2

Munster 40×20 Senior Singles Handball

Last 16

Jack O’Shea, Glenbeigh lost to Tadgh Carroll, Cork 21-15. 21-14.

Quarter-final

Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh v David Walsh, Cork at 8 in Mallow

The Annual General Meeting of the Crotta Hurling Club will be held tonight at St. Columbas Centre, Kilflynn starting at 7.

This will be for both Senior and Juvenile. All members are requested to attend.