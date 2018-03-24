Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand Juveniles
U18 BOYS SHIELD: Glenbeigh Falcons 74 Team Kerry 56
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Kenmare Kestrels v St Annes at 5:00
U18 DIV 2 BOYS: Rathmore v St Pauls at 11:00
U14 DIV 2 BOYS: Rathmore v Tralee Imperials at 12:15
U14 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Annes v St Bridgets at 12:30
U12 DIV 2 BOYS : Tralee Tigers BC v Tralee Imperials at 11:00
DIV 1 U12 GIRLS: St Marys v Glenbeigh Falcons at 4:00
DIV2 U12 GIRLS: St Annes v St Josephs at 11:15
U12 DIV 3 GIRLS: TK Killarney Cougars v Rathmore at 5:00-OFF