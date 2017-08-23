Jennifer Byrne from Offaly is the 2017 Rose of Tralee and she joined Jerry in studio this morning and answered one young fan’s question.
Man charged with murder of Tralee mother
A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a mother of three from Tralee who was found with serious head injuries at...
Man due to appear in court in connection with murder of Tralee woman
A man is due to appear in court today in connection with the murder of Tralee woman, Nicola Collins. The 38-year-old was found dead at...
Search continuing for man missing on Mount Brandon
A search is continuing for a man missing on Mount Brandon since yesterday afternoon. The man, who's believe to be in his early 60s and...
The New Rose of Tralee – August 23rd, 2017
Jennifer Byrne from Offaly is the 2017 Rose of Tralee and she joined Jerry in studio this morning and answered one young fan’s question. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/roseoftralee1.mp3
A Problem Shared – August 23rd, 2017
A listener is annoyed by her in-laws’ social media obsession and their treatment of her. Plus dealing with feelings that arise when a child...
Trip to the Cottage – August 21st, 2017
Trip to the cottage with Mary Conroy http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/triptoo.mp3