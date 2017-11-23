Mol an Óige: Giving All Children a Chance to Play for Their Team – November 23rd, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Earlier this month, there was a huge response to a listener who criticised some coaches for never giving the less talented children a chance to play for their team. Cora Carrigg of the Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership gives her thoughts to Jerry.

