Have We Lost our Blas for Political Inspired Balladeering? – December 8th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Once upon a time, it seemed that any political or current affairs event would inspire ballad or verse. It doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. Jerry discusses this with singer, Frances Kennedy, who found fame this year with her rendition of a song about Ryanair and Pat who got in touch with Jerry about the topic.

