Kerry’s New Away Jersey – February 6th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Paul Galvin’s new design for the Kerry away jersey made its debut in the National Football League tie against Mayo at the weekend. Diarmuid Kearney asked people for their views on the new gold jersey. Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan of the Kerry GAA store in Killarney also spoke to Jerry.

