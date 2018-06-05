Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
(Photo is of President’s Prize presentation at Kenmare, of winner Kieran Chinoy receiving his prize from President Sean Daly)
Presidents Prize
Results after a 9-Hole Playoff are:
1st Overall – Kieran Chinoy(12) 63 Pts.
2nd Overall – Conor McSwiney(9) 62 Pts.
Best Gross(18 Holes) – Sean Sutton(5) 40 Pts.
3rd Overall – Flor O’Donoghue(18) 60 Pts.
Best Front Nine – Mark O’Donovan 23 Pts.
Best Back Nine – Martin O’Brien 22Pts.
Best Past President – James Brosnan 59 Pts.
Best Senior(60+) – Jerry Walsh 59 Pts.
Nearest the Pin – James O’Donoghue (68 Inches).
Longest Drive – Pearse O’Shea (317 Yards).
Best Guest – Matthew O’Connor(13) 38 Pts.
2nd Guest Donal Brosnan(15) 34 Pts.
1st White Tees – Chris Lovett(24) 42 Pts.
2nd White Tees – Jim Cremin (23) 36 Pts.
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
3 Person Rumble – Crumlin Hospital Fundraiser
1. Tony Lawless (12) Páraic Ó Sé (13) Niall Houlihan (16) 85pts
2. Kieran Murphy (11) Tom P Murphy (16) Michael Murphy (17) 82pts
3. Fionnán Ó hÓgáin (14) Páidí Ó Sé (14) Frank Greaney (18) 82pts
Fixture List June:
10th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Systems
16th Singles S/Ford- Duais an Chaptaein (Paddy Duggan) GOY
17th 4/Ball S/Ford- Sponsored by Ashe’s Bar & Restaurant ( Holmpatrick Cup Qual)
24th Singles Stroke- Summer Medal – Sponsored by Philip O’Doherty (GOY)
Ladies
Singles Stroke (Medal) – Sponsored by Julie Devine
1. Rosemary Sayers (18) 69net
2. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 73net
3. Áine Barry (22) 76net
Fixture List June:
13th Singles Stroke / Medal Sponsored by Elmarie Long / Catherine Murray
20th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Bialann Harrington’s Restaurant
22nd Singles S/Ford Past Captains & Presidents
27th Open Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Skellig Hotel
Killarney
Results of President Jack Buckley’s Prize to the Ladies
1st: Jane Dwyer ( 24) : 65
2nd: Geraldine Collins ( 25) 66
BG: Mairead Martin (+2) 73
3rd and Past President’s prize: Louise Langan ( 16) 66
4th Aoife Frazer (19) 66
5th and Lough Guitane cup Evelyn O Donoghue ( 32) 68
6th Amy Arthur (6) 70
7th Kathleen O Keeffe ( 16) 70
8th Bridie Doyle ( 32) 70
9th Ailish Mulcahy ( 9) 70
10th Joan Fleming ( 34) 70
11th Noreen C Buckley ( 22) 71
12th Margaret O Donoghue ( 21) 71
Front 9: Liz kelliher (16) 33
Back 9: Sinead O Shea ( 16) 33
Sunday June 10th competition is Tralee Exchange sponsored by safeguard security.
The mixed on June 7th is sponsored by Adam’s Garage. Both timesheets are open at present.
Men’s Club Competition Results
Jack Buckley’s Presidents Prize 2018
Date: 02/06/2018 & 03/06/2018
Format: VPar
Course: Killeen
1st Matt Leacy(5) 5 up
2nd Peter McEnery(8) 4 up
3rd Cathal White(15) 3 up
4th Conor Healy(9) 3 up
5th Seanie Kelliher(11) 3 up
6th Patrick Fleming(18) 2 up
7th Eugene O’Sullivan(5) 2 up
8th Jack Joseph McGillycuddy(8) 2 up
9th James O’Neill 2 up
10th Shane Connole(11) 1 up
11th DJ Fleming(18) 1 up
12TH Finbarr O’Mahony(6) 1 up
13th Andy Goulding(20) 1 up
14th Ronan Kelliher(3) 1 up.
Standard Scratch was level Par for both days.
The Boys Competition played on Friday on Mahony’s Point Course was won by Colm Cagney with 43 Pts
2nd Kieran O’Connor 39 Pts
3rd Adam Kelly 38 Pts
Upcoming Competitions
Sponsor:
Date: 07/06/2018
Format: Mixed Foursome (Stableford)
Course: Mahony’s Point
(Now live on BRS)
**********************************************************************
Sponsor:
Date: 10/06//2018
Format: Stableford
Course: Tralee Golf Club
Golfer of the Year counting Competition
(BRS live on Wednesday at 6th June @ 19:00)
Ross
On June 2nd/3rd we held a single stableford competition .
The winners were
1…Tom McSweeney (16) 37 pts.
2…Donie Broderick (23) 36 pts.
Castleisland
Seniors 28/05/2018
1st Cyril Quigley 30pts
2nd John Slattery 29pts
3rd Mick O Connor 24 pts
Seniors on Tuesday next Week.
Mixed Scramble results 30/05/2018
1st
Paul Geaney, Niall o Sullivan, Elaine Richardson, Marian Kerrisk
2nd Anne Foley, Kim Mullins, Helen o Shea, Ben Foley
Brendan & Kim Mullins Mixed Foursomes 2018.
Winners
1st Kadie Colbert & John Haugh 46 pts
2nd Paul & Babs Kelliher 45 pts
3rd Margaret Moloney & Mike Brosnahan 43 pts.
What a fantastic day had by one and all. Huge thanks to Brendan and Kim for organising a great day as usual. Finally thanks to all who took part in this wonderful annual event.
Results of 18 hole stableford 03/06/18 sponsored by John O’Connell
1st Pat O’Sullivan 41pts
2nd Francis Fitzgerald 40pts
3rd Kevin McNamara 40pts
Next weeks competition
Lyons Insurance Back Stakes Medal Stroke
Sunday 10th June
Men’s Singles Stroke-play (Medal) Competition
Castlegregory
Ladies: Friday 1st & Sunday 3rd June, 18 Holes Stroke (GOY), 1st Prize kindly sponsored by: Catherine Fielding, 1st Jackie Moriarty (36) 52 Nett., 2nd Merlyn O’Connor (20) 59 Nett., 3rd Helen Harty (25) 61 Nett.
Over 50’s: Wednesday 30th May, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Mary Sills (28) 23 pts.
Men’s Club: Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd June, Monthly Medal, 18 Hole Stroke, Kindly Sponsored By Thomand Asset Management, 1st Tommy Cosgrove (15) 61 Nett., 2nd Mike Keane (9) 62 Nett, Best Gross: Richie Greer (6) 74, Best Senior: Pat O’Donnell (23) 67 Nett., Front 9: Noel Earlie (26) 31.0, Back 9: Michael Hanley (11) 29.50.
Seniors: Thursday 31st May, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Mike Spillane (16) 23 pts., 2nd Tommy Cosgrove (15) 22 pts.
Saturday 2nd May, 4 Person Open Mixed 18 Hole Champagne Classic – Winners: Pat Loughlin (12), Des Browne (14), Bridie Murphy (24) & John McAuliffe (27) 106 pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Club: Friday 8th & Sunday 10th June, The Founders Cup, 18 Holes Stableford. Time Sheet (both days).
Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 6th June, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th June, Founders Cup, 18 Hole Stableford. Time Sheet.
Seniors: Thursday 7th June, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.
Friday June 15th, Club Day in Ballybunion (Cashen Course). 4 Person Open Classic – €120 Team. Timesheet Now Open.
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was the Fourball Matchplay qualifier which is kindly sponsored by Tim Joe Griffin, The Olde Attic Ballybunion. Top score on the day was by Mark Culhane and Vincent Linnane with 49pts. The top 8 teams qualified for the matchplay and the draw is as follows.
Mark Culchane and Vincent Linnane V Maurice McElligott and Pat Dillane
Terry O’Connor and John Donegan V Dan O’Connor and Mike Hayes
Steven Neillings and Maurice Egan V Thady Coughlan and Larry McNamara
Denis O’Regan and Michael Slattery V Noel Gilbride and Enda O’Halloran.
The 1/4 finals must be played by July 9th.
Next Sundays competition is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition. Timesheet available online.
The draw for the Singles Matchplay will take place on Monday and is available in the clubhouse and on masterscoreboard. First round matches must be played by July 25th.
The Michael Cashman cup lost 3-2 to Ceann Sibeal in Ballyheigue last Saturday. Eamon Stack and Jack Dempsey Lost 3 & 2, Brian McGrath and John Paul Leahy Won 4 & 3, Colum Carroll and Brendan Harty Won 5 & 4, Bernard Dineen and John White Lost 2 Down, John Barrett and Thady Coughlan Lost 6 & 5.
Results of last Friday evenings 9 Hole Open scramble
1st: Noel Gilbride, John Burke, Tony O’Connor
2nd: Frank Donovan, Michael Hehir, Tony Hanlon.
The 9 Hole summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. All welcome.
9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will begin on Thursday May 24th and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. No Members €15.
Waterville
The John A. Mulcahy Trophy
18 hole Singles S/Ford 3rd June 2018
Sponsored by: Waterville Golf Links
1st Sean O’Shea (17) 39 pts
2nd Keith Moran (11) 39 pts
B/Gross Ger O’Neill (3) 33 pts
3rd Richard Murphy (9) 39 pts
4th Tom Meade (18) 38 pts
F9 Noel O’Sullivan (8) 21 pts
B9 Michael Murphy (7) 20 pts
18 hole Singles S/Ford 5th June 2018
Sponsored by: Joe O’Mahony Memorial
The O’Mahony Family
1st Martin Kelly (21) 37 pts
2nd Eddie Cagney (8) 36 pts
3rd Abe Huggard (6) 35 pts
F9 Ger McGillicuddy (19) 18 pts
B9 Seamus Kelly (20) 19 pts
Beaufort
(Gents Branch)
1st June – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare
Winner: Jason Cattigan (15) 33 pts
2nd/3rdJune – Round 2 Golfer Of The Year – Sponsored by Trojan I.T.
1st Damien Callinan (22) 68 Nett
2nd Donal Doherty (17) 69 Nett
3rd Edwin Spence (12) 69 Nett
Fixtures
10th June – 18 hole stroke (Yellow Tees) – Sponsored by Ken O’Sullivan & C0, Estate Agents
Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.
Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.
Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
Ladies Branch
Results Beaufort Golf Club Ladies Branch
2nd/3rd June – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Burke Butchers, Killorglin
1st Sally Cooper (21) 34 pts
2nd Teresa Clifford (30) 34 pts
Fixtures
5th/10th June – Round 3 Golfer Of The Year – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar
Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.
Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15 pm shotgun start.
Dooks
Mens Club – GLENBEIGH HOTEL SINGLES
2ND & 3RD JUNE 2018
WINNER Torlogh Byrnes (8) 39 Pts
2nd Martin Daly (6) 38 Pts C/B
3rd Darragh Blennerhassett (10) 38 Pts C/B
4th Jack McGillycuddy (8) 38 Pts
Best Gross Karl Falvey (4) 33 Pts
5th Garry McGrath (15) 37 Pts
6th Darren Crotty (17) 37 Pts
Over 65 John Houlihan (6) 34 Pts
Front 9 Shane Shanahan (14) 21 Pts C/B
Back 9 Damien O’Sullivan (5) 20 Pts C/B
121 Played – CSS 71 – Both Days
Next Weekend 9th & 10th June 2018 – BUNKERS BAR & RESTAURANT SINGLES GOY
Stableford – White Markers
Ladies Club
Chase Resourcing 18 hole Stableford CSS 73 both days
1st – Maura Long (14) = 37 pts
2nd – Joan Harmon (12) = 35 pts
3rd – Paula Ledbetter (14) = 35 pts
Cat A – Delia Foley (17) = 33 pts
Cat B – Annette Hogan (25) = 34 pts
Cat C – Catherine Woods (36) = 33 pts
Astellas Fourball Sunday 27th May 2018
1st – Margaret ODonoghue (19) / Kathleen Wall (23) = 45 pts
2nd – Margaret Lucey (22) / Sheila McCarthy (22) = 41 pts
3rd – Catherine ODonoghue (17) / Kay Woods (20) = 39 pts
Results for W.D. O’Grady Scramble 1st June 2018
1st Pat Griffin (6)
Veronica Kirschstein (14)
Moss Sullivan (24) 39.2
Derek Gibson (24)
2nd Paula Ledbetter (14)
Brendan Lynch (16)
Gerard Lane (26) 39.8
Marie Cahalan (26)
3rd Eamonn Foley (12)
Margaret O’Donoghue (21)
Michael Corkery (27) 40.4
Helen Foley (36)
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Junior Scratch Cup Sunday 27th May 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. 74 Visitors 77
1st Paul Bray 79pts
2nd Kevin McGonagle 79pts (B9-41)
3rd Donal Liston 79pts (B9-42)
4th John Corridan 80pts (B9-37)
5th Billy Delaney 80pts (B9-38)
6th Brian Sheehy 80pts (B9-40)
Nett Prizes:
1st James Kennelly (10) 72pts
2nd Cormac Ryan (8) 73pts
3rd James O’Shea (8) 73pts (B9-38)
Presidents Prize Mr Fintan Scannell 3rd & 4th June 2018 Old Course
1st Des O’Sullivan (17) 41pts (B6-14)
2nd Brendan Slattery (15) 41pts (B6-10)
3rd Paudie O’Connor (5) 40pts (B9-19)
Gross Senan Carroll (1) 37pts
4th Michael Barry (15) 40pts (B9-18)
5th Donal Liston (6) 39pts (B9-21)
6th Noel Barry (10) 39pts (B9-19)
7th Liam Carmody (9) 39pts (B9-17)
8th Michael A Quaid (11) 38pts (B9-19)
9th Gary Scanlon (3) 38pts (B9-17)
Day 1 1st John Kinsella (13) 38pts (B9-16)
Day 1 2nd John Gleeson (9) 37pts (B9-21)
Day 1 3rd Michael McCarthy (11) 37pts (B9-19)
Day 2 1st Michael D Farrell (19) 37pts (B9-20)
Day 2 2nd Christy M O’Donoghue (16)37pts (B9-19)
Day 2 3rd Tommy Henchy (17) 36pts (B9-20)
Past Captain/President Sean C Kennelly (10) 34pts
Senior Jody Fitzmaurice (15) 36pts
Guest Sean Rynne (12) 38pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 10th June 2018 Intermediate Scratch Cup (12-17) Sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd. – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Scratch Open Sponsored by Susan Gilmore 26th May 2018 – Both Courses
1st Mary Sheehy Tralee Golf Club (3) 150 Gross
2nd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 153 Gross
3rd Shannon Burke Ballinrobe Golf Club (-1) 158 Gross
4th Paula Walsh Doneraile Golf Club (3) 160 Gross
5th Meadhbh Doyle Portarlington Golf Club (0) 161 Gross
6th Claire McGonagle Portsalon Golf Club (6) 167 Gross
1st 36 Nett Josette O’Donnell (14) 152 Nett
2nd 36 Nett Nora Quaid (11) 152 Nett
Over 50’s Ann Moynihan- Rudden Killarney Golf Club (5) 173 Gross
Best Nett Cashen Mary Geaney Killarney Golf Club (13) 153 Nett
Best Nett Old Eileen Kenny-Ryan (12) 157
Ladies 18 Hole Singles Stroke Medal 2 Competition Tuesday 29th May 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. 76
1st Olga Kiely (21) 73nett
2nd Mary Sheehy (3) 74nett
3rd Teresa Cronin (20) 78nett
4th Nora Quaid (10) 79nett
Fixtures:
Sunday 10th June 2018 Ladies Competition Sponsored by Miss Designer Golf– Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 31st May 2018 – Cashen Course.
1st Des O’Donoghue (21) 35pts
2nd John Maguire (20) 33+1 34pts
3rd Brendan Lynch (19) 33pts
4th Pat McLoughlin (14) 30+2 32pts
5th Finbarr O’Keeffe (20) 31pts B5-11
6th Michael P. Farrell (21) 30+1 31pts B5-9
7th Eamonn Condon (15) 30+1 31pts
8th Nicholas Hayes (18) 32-2 30pts
Gross Tony Hanley 23pts
Vintage Frank Whelan (20) 30-1 29pts
S.Vintage Michael O’Sullivan (19) 32-2 30pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 7th June 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 1st June 2018 – Cashen Course
1st June Hayes (18) 22pts
2nd Aideen O’Leary (18) 17pts
3rd Sighle Henigan (9) 16pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 7th June 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Tralee
Kevin McCarthy’s Captains Prize Jun 02nd/3rd 2018
Message 1st Sean O’Loughlin (12) 41pts
2nd Padraig Tobin (16)
3rd Ger Gatt Carey (21) 40pts
Best Gross Darren O’Sullivan (1) 37pts
4th Rory Doyle (11) 40pts
5th Tomas Eoin Dowling (13) 39pts
6th Peter O’Driscoll (14) 39pts
7th Maurice Mulcaire (13) 39pts
Category 1 David Hennebery (5) 37pts
Category 2 Gary O’Driscoll (6) 38pts
Category 3 John W Murphy (14) 38pts
Category 4 Michael P Keirns (22) 33pts
Best Score Saturday John O’Brien (10) 38pts
Best Score Sunday am Brian O’Sullivan (10)38pts
Best Score Sunday pm Pat Prendeville (13) 36pts
Front 9 Killian Woulfe (6) 21pts
Back 9 Seamus Hoare (15) 22pts
Past Captain Michael Coote (2) 36pts
Student Adam Leahy (8) 37pts
Senior Michael Sheehy (12) 37pts
Guest Seamus O’Connor (13) 30pts
9 Hole – Ronan O Donovan (19) 22 Points
CSS 36 PTS
233 Players
Results Golf Classic Mon June 4th Sponsored by An Riocht and Fixtures
Results
1st Sean Walsh Jnr (19), Declan Quill (20), Barrie Casey ( 17), John Sexton (17) 97 Points
2nd Hugh O Callaghan (15), Mark Sheehy (14), Gerald Carey Jnr (19), Billy Daly (20) 96 Points
3rd Fergal O Sullivan (0), Colm Sheehy ( 16), Brian M O Sullivan(10), Darren P O Sullivan (1) 90 Points
Best Mixed Team
Anthony O Connor (17), Mike Keane (9), Mary T Real (10), Edel Randles (19) 84 Points
Best Ladies Team
Orla Buckley (15), Anne Hayes (18), Liz O’Neill (19), Margaret O Mahoney (22) 87 Points
Fixtures
Sat 09th Jun: Intermediate Scratch Cup. The Rose Hotel
Sun 10th Jun: MC7 Killeen Course Killarney Exchange
Sat 16th Jun: Casual Golf . Junior Golf
Sun 17th Jun: Club Singles
Sat 23rd Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf
Sun 24th Jun: MC 8 Adams Garage
Sat 30th Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf
Sun 01st Jul: MC 9. PST Sport.
Ladies results
Wednesday 30th May singles sponsored by CH Chemist
1st Deirdre Mc Elligott (16) 40 pts
2nd Kay Mc Namara (27) 38pts
3rd Claire Benner (26) 37pts
Fixtures
Wednesday 6th June Brice cup strokeplay
Sunday 10th June Killarney Exchange