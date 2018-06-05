Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

(Photo is of President’s Prize presentation at Kenmare, of winner Kieran Chinoy receiving his prize from President Sean Daly)

Presidents Prize

Results after a 9-Hole Playoff are:

1st Overall – Kieran Chinoy(12) 63 Pts.

2nd Overall – Conor McSwiney(9) 62 Pts.

Best Gross(18 Holes) – Sean Sutton(5) 40 Pts.

3rd Overall – Flor O’Donoghue(18) 60 Pts.

Best Front Nine – Mark O’Donovan 23 Pts.

Best Back Nine – Martin O’Brien 22Pts.

Best Past President – James Brosnan 59 Pts.

Best Senior(60+) – Jerry Walsh 59 Pts.

Nearest the Pin – James O’Donoghue (68 Inches).

Longest Drive – Pearse O’Shea (317 Yards).

Best Guest – Matthew O’Connor(13) 38 Pts.

2nd Guest Donal Brosnan(15) 34 Pts.

1st White Tees – Chris Lovett(24) 42 Pts.

2nd White Tees – Jim Cremin (23) 36 Pts.





Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

3 Person Rumble – Crumlin Hospital Fundraiser

1. Tony Lawless (12) Páraic Ó Sé (13) Niall Houlihan (16) 85pts

2. Kieran Murphy (11) Tom P Murphy (16) Michael Murphy (17) 82pts

3. Fionnán Ó hÓgáin (14) Páidí Ó Sé (14) Frank Greaney (18) 82pts

Fixture List June:

10th Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Duggan Systems

16th Singles S/Ford- Duais an Chaptaein (Paddy Duggan) GOY

17th 4/Ball S/Ford- Sponsored by Ashe’s Bar & Restaurant ( Holmpatrick Cup Qual)

24th Singles Stroke- Summer Medal – Sponsored by Philip O’Doherty (GOY)

Ladies

Singles Stroke (Medal) – Sponsored by Julie Devine

1. Rosemary Sayers (18) 69net

2. Aoife Ní Chíobháin (10) 73net

3. Áine Barry (22) 76net

Fixture List June:

13th Singles Stroke / Medal Sponsored by Elmarie Long / Catherine Murray

20th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Bialann Harrington’s Restaurant

22nd Singles S/Ford Past Captains & Presidents

27th Open Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Skellig Hotel

Killarney

Results of President Jack Buckley’s Prize to the Ladies

1st: Jane Dwyer ( 24) : 65

2nd: Geraldine Collins ( 25) 66

BG: Mairead Martin (+2) 73

3rd and Past President’s prize: Louise Langan ( 16) 66

4th Aoife Frazer (19) 66

5th and Lough Guitane cup Evelyn O Donoghue ( 32) 68

6th Amy Arthur (6) 70

7th Kathleen O Keeffe ( 16) 70

8th Bridie Doyle ( 32) 70

9th Ailish Mulcahy ( 9) 70

10th Joan Fleming ( 34) 70

11th Noreen C Buckley ( 22) 71

12th Margaret O Donoghue ( 21) 71

Front 9: Liz kelliher (16) 33

Back 9: Sinead O Shea ( 16) 33

Sunday June 10th competition is Tralee Exchange sponsored by safeguard security.

The mixed on June 7th is sponsored by Adam’s Garage. Both timesheets are open at present.

Men’s Club Competition Results

Jack Buckley’s Presidents Prize 2018

Date: 02/06/2018 & 03/06/2018

Format: VPar

Course: Killeen

1st Matt Leacy(5) 5 up

2nd Peter McEnery(8) 4 up

3rd Cathal White(15) 3 up

4th Conor Healy(9) 3 up

5th Seanie Kelliher(11) 3 up

6th Patrick Fleming(18) 2 up

7th Eugene O’Sullivan(5) 2 up

8th Jack Joseph McGillycuddy(8) 2 up

9th James O’Neill 2 up

10th Shane Connole(11) 1 up

11th DJ Fleming(18) 1 up

12TH Finbarr O’Mahony(6) 1 up

13th Andy Goulding(20) 1 up

14th Ronan Kelliher(3) 1 up.

Standard Scratch was level Par for both days.

The Boys Competition played on Friday on Mahony’s Point Course was won by Colm Cagney with 43 Pts

2nd Kieran O’Connor 39 Pts

3rd Adam Kelly 38 Pts

Upcoming Competitions

Sponsor:

Date: 07/06/2018

Format: Mixed Foursome (Stableford)

Course: Mahony’s Point

(Now live on BRS)

**********************************************************************

Sponsor:

Date: 10/06//2018

Format: Stableford

Course: Tralee Golf Club

Golfer of the Year counting Competition

(BRS live on Wednesday at 6th June @ 19:00)

Ross

On June 2nd/3rd we held a single stableford competition .

The winners were

1…Tom McSweeney (16) 37 pts.

2…Donie Broderick (23) 36 pts.

Castleisland

Seniors 28/05/2018

1st Cyril Quigley 30pts

2nd John Slattery 29pts

3rd Mick O Connor 24 pts

Seniors on Tuesday next Week.

Mixed Scramble results 30/05/2018

1st

Paul Geaney, Niall o Sullivan, Elaine Richardson, Marian Kerrisk

2nd Anne Foley, Kim Mullins, Helen o Shea, Ben Foley

Brendan & Kim Mullins Mixed Foursomes 2018.

Winners

1st Kadie Colbert & John Haugh 46 pts

2nd Paul & Babs Kelliher 45 pts

3rd Margaret Moloney & Mike Brosnahan 43 pts.

What a fantastic day had by one and all. Huge thanks to Brendan and Kim for organising a great day as usual. Finally thanks to all who took part in this wonderful annual event.

Results of 18 hole stableford 03/06/18 sponsored by John O’Connell

1st Pat O’Sullivan 41pts

2nd Francis Fitzgerald 40pts

3rd Kevin McNamara 40pts

Next weeks competition

Lyons Insurance Back Stakes Medal Stroke

Sunday 10th June

Men’s Singles Stroke-play (Medal) Competition

Castlegregory

Ladies: Friday 1st & Sunday 3rd June, 18 Holes Stroke (GOY), 1st Prize kindly sponsored by: Catherine Fielding, 1st Jackie Moriarty (36) 52 Nett., 2nd Merlyn O’Connor (20) 59 Nett., 3rd Helen Harty (25) 61 Nett.

Over 50’s: Wednesday 30th May, 9 Hole Stableford,1st Mary Sills (28) 23 pts.

Men’s Club: Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd June, Monthly Medal, 18 Hole Stroke, Kindly Sponsored By Thomand Asset Management, 1st Tommy Cosgrove (15) 61 Nett., 2nd Mike Keane (9) 62 Nett, Best Gross: Richie Greer (6) 74, Best Senior: Pat O’Donnell (23) 67 Nett., Front 9: Noel Earlie (26) 31.0, Back 9: Michael Hanley (11) 29.50.

Seniors: Thursday 31st May, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Mike Spillane (16) 23 pts., 2nd Tommy Cosgrove (15) 22 pts.

Saturday 2nd May, 4 Person Open Mixed 18 Hole Champagne Classic – Winners: Pat Loughlin (12), Des Browne (14), Bridie Murphy (24) & John McAuliffe (27) 106 pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Club: Friday 8th & Sunday 10th June, The Founders Cup, 18 Holes Stableford. Time Sheet (both days).

Ladies Over 50’s: Wed. 6th June, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th June, Founders Cup, 18 Hole Stableford. Time Sheet.

Seniors: Thursday 7th June, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 9:30 am.

Friday June 15th, Club Day in Ballybunion (Cashen Course). 4 Person Open Classic – €120 Team. Timesheet Now Open.

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was the Fourball Matchplay qualifier which is kindly sponsored by Tim Joe Griffin, The Olde Attic Ballybunion. Top score on the day was by Mark Culhane and Vincent Linnane with 49pts. The top 8 teams qualified for the matchplay and the draw is as follows.

Mark Culchane and Vincent Linnane V Maurice McElligott and Pat Dillane

Terry O’Connor and John Donegan V Dan O’Connor and Mike Hayes

Steven Neillings and Maurice Egan V Thady Coughlan and Larry McNamara

Denis O’Regan and Michael Slattery V Noel Gilbride and Enda O’Halloran.

The 1/4 finals must be played by July 9th.

Next Sundays competition is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition. Timesheet available online.

The draw for the Singles Matchplay will take place on Monday and is available in the clubhouse and on masterscoreboard. First round matches must be played by July 25th.

The Michael Cashman cup lost 3-2 to Ceann Sibeal in Ballyheigue last Saturday. Eamon Stack and Jack Dempsey Lost 3 & 2, Brian McGrath and John Paul Leahy Won 4 & 3, Colum Carroll and Brendan Harty Won 5 & 4, Bernard Dineen and John White Lost 2 Down, John Barrett and Thady Coughlan Lost 6 & 5.

Results of last Friday evenings 9 Hole Open scramble

1st: Noel Gilbride, John Burke, Tony O’Connor

2nd: Frank Donovan, Michael Hehir, Tony Hanlon.

The 9 Hole summer open scrambles will continue this Friday evening. Draw for partners will be at 6.45pm with a shotgun start at 7.00pm. All welcome.

9 Hole Single Stableford Open Qualifying Competitions will begin on Thursday May 24th and run every Thursday throughout the summer. Timesheet available in clubhouse. Ring 066-7133555. Members €5. No Members €15.

Waterville

The John A. Mulcahy Trophy

18 hole Singles S/Ford 3rd June 2018

Sponsored by: Waterville Golf Links

1st Sean O’Shea (17) 39 pts

2nd Keith Moran (11) 39 pts

B/Gross Ger O’Neill (3) 33 pts

3rd Richard Murphy (9) 39 pts

4th Tom Meade (18) 38 pts

F9 Noel O’Sullivan (8) 21 pts

B9 Michael Murphy (7) 20 pts

18 hole Singles S/Ford 5th June 2018

Sponsored by: Joe O’Mahony Memorial

The O’Mahony Family

1st Martin Kelly (21) 37 pts

2nd Eddie Cagney (8) 36 pts

3rd Abe Huggard (6) 35 pts

F9 Ger McGillicuddy (19) 18 pts

B9 Seamus Kelly (20) 19 pts

Beaufort

(Gents Branch)

1st June – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare

Winner: Jason Cattigan (15) 33 pts

2nd/3rdJune – Round 2 Golfer Of The Year – Sponsored by Trojan I.T.

1st Damien Callinan (22) 68 Nett

2nd Donal Doherty (17) 69 Nett

3rd Edwin Spence (12) 69 Nett

Fixtures

10th June – 18 hole stroke (Yellow Tees) – Sponsored by Ken O’Sullivan & C0, Estate Agents

Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.

Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15pm shotgun start.

Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

Ladies Branch

Results Beaufort Golf Club Ladies Branch

2nd/3rd June – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Burke Butchers, Killorglin

1st Sally Cooper (21) 34 pts

2nd Teresa Clifford (30) 34 pts

Fixtures

5th/10th June – Round 3 Golfer Of The Year – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar

Club Fundraiser – 6th August – Single Stableford open to ladies and gents – Entry Fee €30 – Ladies Prizes sponsored by Boyles Top Line, Killorglin – Gents Prizes sponsored by Dunloe Hotel. Ring Clubhouse to book a time.

Club Scramble every Wednesday –Meet at clubhouse at 5.45pm for 6.15 pm shotgun start.

Dooks

Mens Club – GLENBEIGH HOTEL SINGLES

2ND & 3RD JUNE 2018

WINNER Torlogh Byrnes (8) 39 Pts

2nd Martin Daly (6) 38 Pts C/B

3rd Darragh Blennerhassett (10) 38 Pts C/B

4th Jack McGillycuddy (8) 38 Pts

Best Gross Karl Falvey (4) 33 Pts

5th Garry McGrath (15) 37 Pts

6th Darren Crotty (17) 37 Pts

Over 65 John Houlihan (6) 34 Pts

Front 9 Shane Shanahan (14) 21 Pts C/B

Back 9 Damien O’Sullivan (5) 20 Pts C/B

121 Played – CSS 71 – Both Days

Next Weekend 9th & 10th June 2018 – BUNKERS BAR & RESTAURANT SINGLES GOY

Stableford – White Markers

Ladies Club

Chase Resourcing 18 hole Stableford CSS 73 both days

1st – Maura Long (14) = 37 pts

2nd – Joan Harmon (12) = 35 pts

3rd – Paula Ledbetter (14) = 35 pts

Cat A – Delia Foley (17) = 33 pts

Cat B – Annette Hogan (25) = 34 pts

Cat C – Catherine Woods (36) = 33 pts

Astellas Fourball Sunday 27th May 2018

1st – Margaret ODonoghue (19) / Kathleen Wall (23) = 45 pts

2nd – Margaret Lucey (22) / Sheila McCarthy (22) = 41 pts

3rd – Catherine ODonoghue (17) / Kay Woods (20) = 39 pts

Results for W.D. O’Grady Scramble 1st June 2018

1st Pat Griffin (6)

Veronica Kirschstein (14)

Moss Sullivan (24) 39.2

Derek Gibson (24)

2nd Paula Ledbetter (14)

Brendan Lynch (16)

Gerard Lane (26) 39.8

Marie Cahalan (26)

3rd Eamonn Foley (12)

Margaret O’Donoghue (21)

Michael Corkery (27) 40.4

Helen Foley (36)

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Junior Scratch Cup Sunday 27th May 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. 74 Visitors 77

1st Paul Bray 79pts

2nd Kevin McGonagle 79pts (B9-41)

3rd Donal Liston 79pts (B9-42)

4th John Corridan 80pts (B9-37)

5th Billy Delaney 80pts (B9-38)

6th Brian Sheehy 80pts (B9-40)

Nett Prizes:

1st James Kennelly (10) 72pts

2nd Cormac Ryan (8) 73pts

3rd James O’Shea (8) 73pts (B9-38)

Presidents Prize Mr Fintan Scannell 3rd & 4th June 2018 Old Course

1st Des O’Sullivan (17) 41pts (B6-14)

2nd Brendan Slattery (15) 41pts (B6-10)

3rd Paudie O’Connor (5) 40pts (B9-19)

Gross Senan Carroll (1) 37pts

4th Michael Barry (15) 40pts (B9-18)

5th Donal Liston (6) 39pts (B9-21)

6th Noel Barry (10) 39pts (B9-19)

7th Liam Carmody (9) 39pts (B9-17)

8th Michael A Quaid (11) 38pts (B9-19)

9th Gary Scanlon (3) 38pts (B9-17)

Day 1 1st John Kinsella (13) 38pts (B9-16)

Day 1 2nd John Gleeson (9) 37pts (B9-21)

Day 1 3rd Michael McCarthy (11) 37pts (B9-19)

Day 2 1st Michael D Farrell (19) 37pts (B9-20)

Day 2 2nd Christy M O’Donoghue (16)37pts (B9-19)

Day 2 3rd Tommy Henchy (17) 36pts (B9-20)

Past Captain/President Sean C Kennelly (10) 34pts

Senior Jody Fitzmaurice (15) 36pts

Guest Sean Rynne (12) 38pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 10th June 2018 Intermediate Scratch Cup (12-17) Sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd. – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Scratch Open Sponsored by Susan Gilmore 26th May 2018 – Both Courses

1st Mary Sheehy Tralee Golf Club (3) 150 Gross

2nd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 153 Gross

3rd Shannon Burke Ballinrobe Golf Club (-1) 158 Gross

4th Paula Walsh Doneraile Golf Club (3) 160 Gross

5th Meadhbh Doyle Portarlington Golf Club (0) 161 Gross

6th Claire McGonagle Portsalon Golf Club (6) 167 Gross

1st 36 Nett Josette O’Donnell (14) 152 Nett

2nd 36 Nett Nora Quaid (11) 152 Nett

Over 50’s Ann Moynihan- Rudden Killarney Golf Club (5) 173 Gross

Best Nett Cashen Mary Geaney Killarney Golf Club (13) 153 Nett

Best Nett Old Eileen Kenny-Ryan (12) 157

Ladies 18 Hole Singles Stroke Medal 2 Competition Tuesday 29th May 2018 – Old Course C.S.S. 76

1st Olga Kiely (21) 73nett

2nd Mary Sheehy (3) 74nett

3rd Teresa Cronin (20) 78nett

4th Nora Quaid (10) 79nett

Fixtures:

Sunday 10th June 2018 Ladies Competition Sponsored by Miss Designer Golf– Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Thursday 31st May 2018 – Cashen Course.

1st Des O’Donoghue (21) 35pts

2nd John Maguire (20) 33+1 34pts

3rd Brendan Lynch (19) 33pts

4th Pat McLoughlin (14) 30+2 32pts

5th Finbarr O’Keeffe (20) 31pts B5-11

6th Michael P. Farrell (21) 30+1 31pts B5-9

7th Eamonn Condon (15) 30+1 31pts

8th Nicholas Hayes (18) 32-2 30pts

Gross Tony Hanley 23pts

Vintage Frank Whelan (20) 30-1 29pts

S.Vintage Michael O’Sullivan (19) 32-2 30pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 7th June 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition Friday 1st June 2018 – Cashen Course

1st June Hayes (18) 22pts

2nd Aideen O’Leary (18) 17pts

3rd Sighle Henigan (9) 16pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 7th June 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

Kevin McCarthy’s Captains Prize Jun 02nd/3rd 2018

Message 1st Sean O’Loughlin (12) 41pts

2nd Padraig Tobin (16)

3rd Ger Gatt Carey (21) 40pts

Best Gross Darren O’Sullivan (1) 37pts

4th Rory Doyle (11) 40pts

5th Tomas Eoin Dowling (13) 39pts

6th Peter O’Driscoll (14) 39pts

7th Maurice Mulcaire (13) 39pts

Category 1 David Hennebery (5) 37pts

Category 2 Gary O’Driscoll (6) 38pts

Category 3 John W Murphy (14) 38pts

Category 4 Michael P Keirns (22) 33pts

Best Score Saturday John O’Brien (10) 38pts

Best Score Sunday am Brian O’Sullivan (10)38pts

Best Score Sunday pm Pat Prendeville (13) 36pts

Front 9 Killian Woulfe (6) 21pts

Back 9 Seamus Hoare (15) 22pts

Past Captain Michael Coote (2) 36pts

Student Adam Leahy (8) 37pts

Senior Michael Sheehy (12) 37pts

Guest Seamus O’Connor (13) 30pts

9 Hole – Ronan O Donovan (19) 22 Points

CSS 36 PTS

233 Players

Results Golf Classic Mon June 4th Sponsored by An Riocht and Fixtures

Results

1st Sean Walsh Jnr (19), Declan Quill (20), Barrie Casey ( 17), John Sexton (17) 97 Points

2nd Hugh O Callaghan (15), Mark Sheehy (14), Gerald Carey Jnr (19), Billy Daly (20) 96 Points

3rd Fergal O Sullivan (0), Colm Sheehy ( 16), Brian M O Sullivan(10), Darren P O Sullivan (1) 90 Points

Best Mixed Team

Anthony O Connor (17), Mike Keane (9), Mary T Real (10), Edel Randles (19) 84 Points

Best Ladies Team

Orla Buckley (15), Anne Hayes (18), Liz O’Neill (19), Margaret O Mahoney (22) 87 Points

Fixtures

Sat 09th Jun: Intermediate Scratch Cup. The Rose Hotel

Sun 10th Jun: MC7 Killeen Course Killarney Exchange

Sat 16th Jun: Casual Golf . Junior Golf

Sun 17th Jun: Club Singles

Sat 23rd Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf

Sun 24th Jun: MC 8 Adams Garage

Sat 30th Jun: Casual Golf. Junior Golf

Sun 01st Jul: MC 9. PST Sport.

Ladies results

Wednesday 30th May singles sponsored by CH Chemist

1st Deirdre Mc Elligott (16) 40 pts

2nd Kay Mc Namara (27) 38pts

3rd Claire Benner (26) 37pts

Fixtures

Wednesday 6th June Brice cup strokeplay

Sunday 10th June Killarney Exchange