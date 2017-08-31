The great grandfather of Diana, Princess of Wales, was an MP for East Kerry. Killarney councillor Donal Grady says this more should be made of this connection and Queen Victoria’s link to Killarney as part of an effort to attract more British visitors.
Triplets and three sets of twins arrive for first day at North Kerry school
In a week when thousands of children marked their first day in primary school, one Kerry national school's new roll book was quite unique. This...
Jerry Kennelly receives TK Whitaker Award in Belfast
Kerry entrepreneur, Jerry Kennelly, has today been presented with the TK Whitaker Award. It's the highest honour bestowed by the Irish Academy of Management -...
Protestants and Unionists from East Belfast learning Irish on the Dingle Peninsula
A group of Protestants and Unionists from East Belfast are visiting the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht on the Dingle Peninsula this week to learn Irish. Minister...
Kerry, Diana & Her Rogue of a Great Grandfather – August 31st, 2017
Reflecting on the Rose of Tralee – August 31st, 2017
The chief executive of the festival, Anthony O’Gara, joined Jerry in studio to discuss the recent festival. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/kt2podcast.mp3
Do We Really Value Clear, Pristine Waters? – August 31st, 2017
The Environmental Protection Agency has found that water in hundreds of rivers, lakes and estuaries, in our groundwater and along coasts is not reaching...