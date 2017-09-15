Kerry and Derry’s ‘old rivalry’ as they face-off in the All-Ireland Minor Football Final – September 14th, 2017

As the Kerry Minors face Derry in the All-Ireland Minor Football Final this Sunday, in a bid to complete an historic four-in-a-row, Treasa Murphy speaks to Chairperson of Fossa GAA, Tommy Cronin, about Kerry captain David Clifford and also to Head of P.E. at St. Patrick’s College, Maghera, Derry, Paul Hughes about the great rivalry between Kerry and Derry’s colleges and minors over the past number of years. Treasa also speaks to Paddy Prendergast, who was on the Mayo All Ireland senior winning team in 1951, who now lives in Ballinorig, Tralee, asking him whether he believes in the ‘Mayo’ curse and whether his home county can overcome Dublin this Sunday.