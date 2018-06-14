Kerry Co-op Meeting – June 14th, 2018

By
Admin
-

A special general meeting of Kerry Co-Op may held in two months to consider the possible spinning out of shares. Kerry Co-Op is the largest shareholder in Kerry Group plc with a 13.7% stake worth an estimated 2.2 billion euro; yesterday around 600 people attended the co-op AGM in the Brandon Hotel. Patrick Scanlon is one of the shareholders.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR