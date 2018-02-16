I’ll never have a daughter

Ashleigh is the mother of two sons and she says she is struggling to accept that she’ll never have a daughter because she feels that sons usually drift away from their mothers. She spoke to Deirdre about this.
Tralee Flood Relief Scheme among Kerry projects identified for funding in Project Ireland 2040
The Tralee Flood Relief Scheme is among the Kerry projects identified for funding in plan. Minister of State, Brendan Griffin, says Project Ireland 2040 will...
Man who had cannabis and e-tablets for sale given suspended sentence
A man who admitted possession of cannabis and e-tablets worth around €8,400 for sale or supply in Tralee has been given a suspended sentence. Hubert...
Killarney robbery accused says he believed complainant would put explicit photos of him online
A 27-year-old man accused of robbery says he believed the complainant was going to put explicit photos of him online. Jason Coffey of Fossa, Killarney...
Rebutting Frank McDonald’s views on one off houses – February 16th, 2018
David Buttimer, retired economist disagrees with Frank McDonald’s analysis. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_16_frankmac.mp3
Euromillions Winner in Kerry
Deirdre spoke to store manager at Reeks Centra in Killarney, Kieran Culloty, about the shop selling a €330,000 Euromillions winning ticket and Radio Kerry's...
Two Mile Community National School
Two Mile Community National School is celebrating it's one year Birthday. When it opened, it was Kerry's first Community National School. Deirdre spoke to...