Hvordan Har Du Det?: Getting a Crash Course in All Things Danish – November 10th, 2017

That phrase means ’how are you doing?’ in Danish. If you’re heading to Copenhagen for the big game, David Grey can give you the inside track on the Danes as well as a few useful phrases.
Green light given for Listowel Bypass
An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for the N69 Listowel Bypass. It's to comprise a 5.95km western and northern bypass of Listowel town,...
Kerry financial adviser welcomes addition of 6,000 customers to tracker compensation scheme
A Kerry financial adviser is welcoming the news that an additional 6,000 Bank of Ireland customers will be included in the tracker mortgage compensation...
New educational opportunities announced for CE scheme participants in Kerry
Participants on Community Employment schemes in Kerry will now have the opportunity to study for a qualification while they work. The Department of Employment Affairs...
Call from the Dáil – November 10th, 2017
The week of John Halligan’s woes and he also made the news as part of the team of three Independent Alliance members who had...
‘They Asked Me About My Gynaecological History’ – November 10th, 2017
Junior Minister John Halligan’s inappropriate questioning of a woman at a job interview about whether she was married and had children has prompted some...