High numbers wait on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today
High numbers of patients continue to wait on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry. That's according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which...
Star Wars legend, who filmed pivotal scenes in Kerry, honoured by US-Ireland Alliance
The US-Ireland Alliance has announced Star Wars legend Mark Hamill will be honoured at the 13th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards. The actor, famous for...
Book exploring rich heritage of Cloghane Brandon fishing industry to be launched next week
A book exploring the rich heritage of Cloghane Brandon's fishing industry will be launched next week. Produced by Comharchumann Forbartha an Leith Triúigh, Fishing...
Ask the Dentist
Colm O'Loughlin joins us to talk about your dental entitlements as well as answering your questions. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Dentist1.mp3
Window of Reconciliation
A window of reconciliation is being unveiled in St. Johns church in Tralee. Thomas Denny, the craftsman behind the work and John Griffin joined...
Human Resources
On this month’s Human Resources slot, Caroline McEnery speaks about the working arrangements and entitlements during extreme weather conditions. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/HR1.mp3