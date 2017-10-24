Sergeant urges people to keep eye out for neighbours following Tralee death
People should keep an eye on their neighbours as winter approaches, especially on the elderly or those who are vulnerable. That's according to Sergeant...
Tralee among 50 locations nationwide failing to meet waste water treatment standards
Tralee is among 50 locations nationwide failing to meet waste water treatment standards. That's according to the EPA report on Urban Waste Water Treatment in...
Cathaoirleach says new Killarney car park will provide only half of spaces needed
A new car park to be developed in Killarney will provide only half of the spaces needed, according to the Killarney Cathaoirleach. Kerry County Council...
Horizons – October 22nd, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_23_horizons.mp3
Dancehall’s of Kerry – October 22nd, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_23_dk.mp3
Terrace Talk – October 23rd, 2017
This week on Terrace Talk, Tim and his studio panel review Sunday's County Football final, we hear from Dingle's AFL star Mark O'Connor, and...