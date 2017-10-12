Hopes to establish two mental health forums in Kerry – October 12th, 2017

In terms of highlighting mental health, local meetings are taking place in Killarney and Tralee in the hopes of establishing two local forums; Jerry spoke this morning to HSE Area Lead on Mental Health Engagement, Rory Doody.
Pharmaceutical company pledges to provide emphysema drug for further six months
Pharmaceutical company CSL Behring has pledged to provide Respreeza for a further six months. The company, which provided the emphysema drug free of charge as...
High numbers wait on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today
High numbers of patients continue to wait on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. That's according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation,...
Gardaí warn motorists of overturned truck on R570 between Headford, Killarney and Glenflesk
Gardaí are warning motorists of an overturned truck on the R570 between Headford, Killarney and Glenflesk. Gardaí are on the scene and traffic is moving...
Sean O’Laoghaire – October 11th, 2017
On this weeks 'In Conversation', Joe McGill is joined by Sean O'Laoghaire; talented artist and storyteller from Portmagee. Sean has a great story to tell. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_10_convo.mp3
That’s Jazz – October 11th, 2017
This week's That's Jazz includes Annie Ross and Horace Silver, anniversaries for Freddie Hubbard and Lee Konitz, new music from Honor Heffernan and Josephine...
Sexual harrassment in the workplace: your rights – October 12th, 2017
Following the revelations of the alleged sexual misconduct and harrassment of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein towards a number of actresses, Jerry O'Sullivan speaks to...