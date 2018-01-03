Rob Magee, National Lottery, told Treasa Murphy about the Kerry person who yesterday collected a cheque for €550,000 after matching 5 numbers and the bonus – it was an online play (not in a shop). It’s the highest pay out for match 5 and the bonus.
Kerry Lotto winner plans piercing and tattoo following €550,000 win
A Kerry man is over half a million-euro better off having collected his Lotto prize at National Lottery Headquarters. The man, said to be married...
Number of patients on trolleys reaches record high
The number of people on hospital trolleys has reached a new national record high - at 677. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says this...
July is warmest month of 2017 in Kerry
2017 was the driest and warmest year for the past three years. That's according to statistics from Met Eireann for Valentia Observatory. December was the coldest...
Half-a-million-euro Lotto win in Kerry – January 3rd, 2018
Sanctions for people peddling cancer cures – January 3rd, 2018
Dr David Robert Grimes, physicist at Queen's University Belfast, reacted to a proposal by Fine Gael TD Kate O'Connell who’s seeking to introduce laws...
A Problem Shared – January 3rd, 2018
Val and Tony McGinley spoke about a number of issues, including a parent with concerns about their adult son consistently asking for financial help. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_03_PROB.mp3