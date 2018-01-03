Half-a-million-euro Lotto win in Kerry – January 3rd, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Rob Magee, National Lottery, told Treasa Murphy about the  Kerry person who yesterday collected a cheque for €550,000 after matching 5 numbers and the bonus – it was an online play (not in a shop). It’s the highest pay out for match 5 and the bonus.

