Garda Apology to Joanne Hayes & the Search for Justice for Baby John – January 17th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Yesterday, An Garda Síochána apologised to Joanne Hayes for believing that she was linked to the death of a baby found in Cahersiveen in April 1984. Joanne Hayes’s solicitor, Pat Mann, spoke to Jerry as did Garda Superintendent Flor Murphy.

