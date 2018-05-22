Fergus O’Meara – Dairymaster – May 22nd, 2018

Fergus O’Meara –International Business Development Manager with Dairymaster on the deal Dairymaster have done in China to build large scale farms.
Convicted murderer has appeal for gun licence dismissed at Tralee District Court
A convicted murderer has had his appeal for a gun licence dismissed at Tralee District Court. Former IRA volunteer Angelo Fusco of Knocknacaska, Kilflynn was...
Call for Kerry County Council to proceed with purchase of two new Durapatchers
Kerry County Council has tendered for the supply of two new Durapatchers. Durapatchers are used in the upkeep of roads - Cathaoirleach of Kerry County...
Kerry win at Chelsea Flower Show
A Kerry man is among the winners at this year's Chelsea Flower Show in the UK. Billy Alexander has won a Silver Gilt Medal for...
3,500 people become Irish citizens in Killarney – May 22nd, 2018
A report from Killarney where 3,500 people became Irish citizens. Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, India and Nigeria made up the top five nationalities...
A Bird’s Eye View – May 22nd, 2018
Frank King is back with Jerry in studio for another edition of the popular 'Bird’s Eye View' series where Frank shares his vast knowledge on all...
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan – May 22nd, 2018
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan speaks with Aisling O’Brien during his visit to Kerry on Jastine Valdez, Ana Kriegal, Cervical Check, Tralee Courthouse and the...