Last night, the body of a man in his 70s was found in Boherbee, Tralee near Austin Stack Park. Fiona Stack reported from the scene this morning and Úna Burns of Novas Initiatives which helps people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness spoke to Jerry.
Gardaí not treating as suspicious death of elderly man found in Tralee
Gardaí are not treating as suspicious the death of an elderly man, who was found in Tralee last evening, The man, who was in his...
Sinn Féin’s Tom Barry formally co-opted onto Kerry County Council
Sinn Féin's Tom Barry has been formally co-opted onto Kerry County Council. He takes his position in the Listowel Municipal District, following the resignation of...
Minister to be invited to walk Tralee Fenit Greenway to push project forward
Minister Brendan Griffin is to be invited to walk part of the Tralee Fenit Greenway in order to push the project forward. Tralee Municipal District...
Elderly Man Found Dead in Tralee Had Used Homelessness Services – October 23rd, 2017
Last night, the body of a man in his 70s was found in Boherbee, Tralee near Austin Stack Park. Fiona Stack reported from the...
A First for Kerry and a First for Women – October 23rd, 2017
Mary Horgan from Tralee has become the first female President of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland; not only that, she’s the first...
Where is My Son? Mother Makes Plea in Search for Missing Man – October...
Tomorrow is the 21st birthday of John Burke from Tralee. He was last seen in Cork city on June 16th. His mother, Winnie, spoke...