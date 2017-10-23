Elderly Man Found Dead in Tralee Had Used Homelessness Services – October 23rd, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Last night, the body of a man in his 70s was found in Boherbee, Tralee near Austin Stack Park. Fiona Stack reported from the scene this morning and Úna Burns of Novas Initiatives which helps people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness spoke to Jerry.

