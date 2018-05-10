Dáil Hears that Kerry Mother has Received Terminal Diagnosis – May 10th, 2018

The leader of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald, said Emma Mhic Mhathúna, who lives in Baile nan Gall, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Emma was among the group of women who were wrongly told they had normal smear tests through the CervicalCheck screening programme.

