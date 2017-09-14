Does Croke Park have an issue with the Colm Cooper, €5,000 per table, Testimonial Dinner? – September 14th, 2017

A testimonial dinner for Kerry footballing legend Colm Cooper aims to attract 500 people to a black-tie celebration in Dublin on October 27th. Tables of ten will cost €5,000 and two charities are set to benefit. Treasa Murphy speaks to Irish Times GAA correspondent Seán Moran as to why Croke Park may have some issues with the event.
Agri-Tech Centre of Excellence among Kerry proposals for enterprise funding
A global centre of excellence for agri-tech is among the Kerry proposals being put forward for national funding. Four different streams with several projects have...
New course available to depression sufferers in Kerry
Kerry people suffering from depression or anxiety are being given a unique opportunity to take part in a new six-week course, run by mental...
Restoration of Tomás Ó Criomhthain Blasket Island house completed
Works to restore the house of the famous Great Blasket Island writer Tomás Ó Criomhthain have been completed. The building was in a roofless, derelict...
Baile Mhuire
Do you find yourself lonley at weekends and want to know how to combat it? Well Baile Mhuire has some vacencies for new people...
Sepsis
Dr. Vida Hamilton informs us all the information we need to know about sepsis for Kerry people re University Hospital Kerry http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Sepsis.mp3
Colm Keane – September 13th, 2017
On In Conversation this week, Joe McGill is joined by Colm Keane, the author, journalist and broadcaster, who has just published a new book...