Does Croke Park have an issue with the Colm Cooper, €5,000 per table, Testimonial Dinner? – September 14th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

A testimonial dinner for Kerry footballing legend Colm Cooper aims to attract 500 people to a black-tie celebration in Dublin on October 27th. Tables of ten will cost €5,000 and two charities are set to benefit. Treasa Murphy speaks to Irish Times GAA correspondent Seán Moran as to why Croke Park may have some issues with the event.

