Convicted IRA Murderer Loses Gun Licence Appeal – May 23rd, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Former IRA volunteer Angelo Fusco of Knocknacaska, Kilflynn was appealing a decision by Tralee Garda Superintendent Jim O’Connor to deny him a licence for a shotgun. Radio Kerry’s Eamonn Hickson was in court for the hearing.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR