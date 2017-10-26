Mary Corkery talks about how the changes in the recent budget will affect your entitlements and social welfare payment, what landlords have to provide to their tenants and the changes to optical and dental benefits.
High numbers wait on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today
High numbers of patients continue to wait on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry. That's according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which...
Star Wars legend, who filmed pivotal scenes in Kerry, honoured by US-Ireland Alliance
The US-Ireland Alliance has announced Star Wars legend Mark Hamill will be honoured at the 13th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards. The actor, famous for...
Book exploring rich heritage of Cloghane Brandon fishing industry to be launched next week
A book exploring the rich heritage of Cloghane Brandon's fishing industry will be launched next week. Produced by Comharchumann Forbartha an Leith Triúigh, Fishing...
Citizen Information | October
Mary Corkery talks about how the changes in the recent budget will affect your entitlements and social welfare payment, what landlords have to provide...
Driving
Does the driving test prepare drivers properly for driving in the real world? Deirdre spoke to driving instructor Gordon Sheehy. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Driving.mp3
Brandon fishing heritage
Catriona Ni Churrain and fisherman Mike Murphy spoke to Deirdre regarding capturing Brandon's rich fishing heritage. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Fishing.mp3