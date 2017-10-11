Castleisland mental health

Brendan Walsh spoke about the upcoming events in Castleisland ahead of mental health week.
New bus service to bring Kerry cancer patients to Limerick expected to start next...
It's hoped a new free bus service to transfer cancer patients from Kerry to Limerick will be up and running next year. That's according to...
Ferris says Fianna Fáil is accepting homelessness by backing Budget 2018
Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Ferris claims Fianna Fáil is accepting homelessness and waiting lists by backing Budget 2018. Kerry's policitical representatives gave their reaction to...
Chair of Kerry IFA calls for clarification as farmers caught off-guard following tripling of...
The tripling of commercial stamp duty in yesterday's budget, from 2% to 6%, has caught many farmers off guard. That's according to Chair of Kerry...
Kerry men go to Everest
Three Kerry men are heading to everest base camp over the coming weeks. Two of the men, Fred McDonagh and Mike O'Shea, joined Deirdre in...
Paul Galvin fashion show
Paul Galvin spoke to Deirdre about his new line of clothing for men and also an upcoming fashion show he has organised. Also he explains...
Budget analysis
Following Budget 2018 Deirdre wash was joined in studio by Tom O'Shea, partner with O'shea accountants Castleisland, Marilyn Bullman from Tralee congress and Paul...