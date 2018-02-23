Parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry for his weekly look at events in Leinster House.
Thomas F Meagher Foundation exhibition on Irish Flag to open today
The first ever permanent exhibition on the Irish Flag has been officially opened in Dublin today. It's been installed by the Thomas F Meagher Foundation,...
Cllr accuses Castleisland politician of trying to carve out electoral area for himself
A Castleisland councillor has been accused of trying to carve out an electoral area just for himself. Fine Gael Cllr Bobby O'Connell has made a...
Kerry IFA membership levels recover
The Chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers' Association says membership numbers in the county have recovered. It followed major controversy in 2015...
Teenagers Arriving Dangerously Drunk to Alcohol-Free Disco – February 23rd, 2018
Today’s Irish Examiner reported how the parents of some of the drunken teenagers allegedly abused medical staff who were helping the youngsters and claiming...
Call from the Dáil – February 23rd, 2018
Parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry for his weekly look at events in Leinster House. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/call3.mp3
The Case for Castleisland as a Stand-Alone Electoral Area – February 23rd, 2018
Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell and independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae debate whether Castleisland should be removed from the council’s Killarney Municipal Direct and a...